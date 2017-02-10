SATURDAY NIGHT: Soul Jambalaya concert

Before we get to our preview of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, we wanted to make sure you had advance word of a Saturday night highlight – an awesome free concert, this year’s Soul Jambalaya event at the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium, 7 pm tomorrow.

As described in the announcement:

Soul Jambalaya is an annual musical celebration – a mélange of gospel, blues, jazz, funk , reggae and Caribbean music in celebration of the contributions of African American and other black people to the musical soundtrack of America. This free event will feature performances from: The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project

The Total Experience Gospel Choir

The Chief Sealth International High School Jazz Ensemble

The Denny International Middle School Jazz Ensemble Come celebrate black history with us through some beautiful and soul-stirring music.

CSIHS is at 2600 SW Thistle.