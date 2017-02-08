SAFETY: Highland Park Elementary alerts families about student’s report

Thanks to the parents who forwarded this note sent to Highland Park Elementary families this morning by principal Chris Cronas:

Yesterday afternoon during dismissal, a student was approached by a man on the corner of 11th Ave SW & SW Cloverdale while he waited for his ride home. The student claims the man demanded he go home with him. The student fled on foot, running home where his family found him, safe.

The man was described as having a dark complexion with black hair. He was reported to be wearing a dark green ascot and a dark jacket. We have no further information. The family contacted the police yesterday and provided the school with an incident number. We have notified Safety & Security as well. We will also be increasing our presence during afternoon dismissal by placing adults in different areas throughout the campus to increase our overall supervision.

This is a good reminder to talk with your student about what to do in the event something like this occurs. Please tell your student to immediately go to a nearby adult they know to ask for help.

If we are provided any additional information about this incident that could help the community identify this person, we will let you know.