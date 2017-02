Next Monday and Tuesday, you have the chance to have your infant/child car seat checked, free, at Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor). Both days, 10 am-2 pm, certified child-safety passenger technician Victor Gonzales will be checking seats to be sure they’re properly installed. Just stop by Swedish Automotive during those hours, those days (February 20-21), 7901 35th SW (corner of Kenyon). Questions? Call Swedish at 206-539-1984.