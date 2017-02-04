RSVP ASAP: West Seattle Big Band & more @ Friday benefit

Next Friday night (February 10th), you can get a swinging start to your Valentine weekend. 6:30-8 pm at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW), and tomorrow’s the deadline to RSVP:

The “Sweetheart Swing” will be raising money for Alzheimer’s; both Brookdale Admiral Heights and Brookdale West Seattle have joined forces to fight Alzheimer’s! Even a drop-in on the way home will help the cause. We will be serving heavy appetizers, libations, and you can get your picture taken in our FREE photo booth. The West Seattle Big Band will be performing during the event.

Call 206-932-5480 to RSVP. It’s $15 per person, and that gets you everything – appetizers, beverages, the swing-era-themed photo booth, and the WSBB’s great music.