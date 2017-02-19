West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

UPDATE: Rescue response on 54th SW

February 19, 2017 4:08 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news


(WSB photos)

4:08 PM: Big Seattle Fire “rescue” response is arriving in the 4000 block of 54th SW between Charlestown and Genesee Hills. We’re on the way to find out more.

4:17 PM: Via scanner, this is a special operation to get someone in need of medical assistance out of a house described as a possible “hoarder situation.” They are planning to evacuate the person from an upper floor of the house.

4:39 PM: The woman has been removed from the house. Some of the units at the scene are being dismissed.

4:43 PM: Our crew has talked with an SFD supervisor on scene. The patient is a 65-year-old woman with “various medical issues,” and they confirm she’s been successfully taken out of the house, via a window and ladder, sliding a special gurney down the ladder.

They also confirm that a “hoarding situation” inside the house made the passageways too narrow to bring her out any other way. She’ll be taken to Harborview Medical Center.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response on 54th SW"

  • sc February 19, 2017 (4:13 pm)
    As of 3:39 PM 16 units have responded according to Seattle Fire Real-Time 911.

    • WSB February 19, 2017 (4:20 pm)
      Yes, it’s a rescue response. Remember that all units dispatched at one point will show until the last unit has canceled, regardless of whether some have canceled along the way. Our crew has just arrived too.

  • G Man February 19, 2017 (4:17 pm)
    Just saw all the ambulances go by from 47th and genesse

  • John February 19, 2017 (4:19 pm)
    Just watched a fire truck labeled “Marine Emergency Response” zoom past, multiple fire engines, and more Fire Marshall/Incident Commander trucks (at least 4) go past than I knew were local. Hope everyone is okay.

  • JanS February 19, 2017 (4:21 pm)
    I used to live a block from there. Rescue rope seemed surprising , since there’s no hill,  it’s all a flat street. It’s a 3 story house “skinny”…wonder if it’s a roof rescue.

    • JanS February 19, 2017 (4:22 pm)
      just saw the update…

  • Gorillita February 19, 2017 (4:37 pm)
    I keep hitting “refresh” hoping for more details or pics.  

    • WSB February 19, 2017 (4:39 pm)
      Sorry, nothing new to report. They’re working to get the woman out. They’re in a yard that I don’t believe is entirely in public view.

      • WSB February 19, 2017 (4:39 pm)
        …. and now “patient extricated.”

  • OMA February 19, 2017 (4:46 pm)
    I live on her block.

    It’s sad really.   She fell in her house about a week ago and doesn’t want to leave her house.

    We couldn’t give her very much help because you couldn’t get to her.

    My understanding is that one of the neighbors called 911.

    She will now get the help she needs.

