UPDATE: Early-morning power outage peaks at 2,000+ customers in Puget Ridge, Highland Park, Riverview, South Park, more

February 27, 2017 4:37 am
4:37 AM: Thanks for the texts – power is out for what Seattle City Light‘s outage map says are 2,000+ homes/businesses from Highland Park southward. More to come.

4:49 AM: Also parts of Puget Ridge, Riverview, South Park, White Center – we’ve added a screengrab from the outage map. No word yet on the cause. The SCL map has a restoration-time estimate of 11 am but as we always remind you during power outages, that is just a guess, could be much earlier, could be much later. And please remember if you are driving before the power’s back on – any signalized intersection where the signal’s out or flashing means it’s an all-ways stop.

5:34 AM: Getting texts (thank you!) saying power’s back on. Waiting to see via the map if it’s back for everyone.

5:38 AM: Map has updated. Down to 500+ customers, in White Center (mostly Greenbridge vicinity):

6:07 AM: And it’s halved to 240 customers, north Greenbridge. “Equipment failure” is now listed as the cause.

  • Rob m February 27, 2017 (5:35 am)
    It’s back on 

    • Kelly February 27, 2017 (5:41 am)
      From the ridge over the green belt and above South Park (5th and Kenyon) our bird’s eye view shows power on in Highland Park and in the valley below.

      • WSB February 27, 2017 (5:42 am)
        The SCL map shows ~500 still out (adding framegrab in a moment). Centered around Greenbridge. The only major intersection potentially involved is Roxbury/8th – we’ll check the light there if this isn’t all resolved soon.

  • Kelly M February 27, 2017 (5:36 am)
    Power back on at 5th Ave SW & SW Kenyon in Highland Park!

    • Kelly February 27, 2017 (5:47 am)
      We both live at 5th and Kenyon! I live in the brick pump house, which house do you live in?

      • Kelly M February 27, 2017 (6:28 am)
        The gray house with the solar panels – just a few doors up from you!

