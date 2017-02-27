UPDATE: Early-morning power outage peaks at 2,000+ customers in Puget Ridge, Highland Park, Riverview, South Park, more

4:37 AM: Thanks for the texts – power is out for what Seattle City Light‘s outage map says are 2,000+ homes/businesses from Highland Park southward. More to come.

4:49 AM: Also parts of Puget Ridge, Riverview, South Park, White Center – we’ve added a screengrab from the outage map. No word yet on the cause. The SCL map has a restoration-time estimate of 11 am but as we always remind you during power outages, that is just a guess, could be much earlier, could be much later. And please remember if you are driving before the power’s back on – any signalized intersection where the signal’s out or flashing means it’s an all-ways stop.

5:34 AM: Getting texts (thank you!) saying power’s back on. Waiting to see via the map if it’s back for everyone.

5:38 AM: Map has updated. Down to 500+ customers, in White Center (mostly Greenbridge vicinity):

6:07 AM: And it’s halved to 240 customers, north Greenbridge. “Equipment failure” is now listed as the cause.