Possibilities for your West Seattle Saturday



(Bufflehead, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Welcome to the weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Calendar:

COFFEE SHOP FUNDRAISER: The portion-of-proceeds-to-the-ACLU fundraiser continues at hundreds of coffee shops nationwide today and tomorrow, including QED Coffee (6032 California SW) and Sound and Fog (4735 40th SW) here in West Seattle.

‘HANGOVER HAPPY HOUR’: New 9 am-11 am Saturday/Sunday “happy hour” at new WSB sponsor The Westy Sports & Spirits. (7908 35th SW)

CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: Buy candy at two West Seattle locations today – 9 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal and 10:00am-1:00pm & 4:00pm-6:00pm at QFC/Westwood Village.

PUPPETS PLEASE MARIONETTES – 2 SHOWS: 10 am and 11 am shows at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor), benefiting Lincoln Park Co-op Preschool. Bake sale after each show! (3940 41st SW)

CSWS OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-2 pm at Community School of West Seattle. Adults only. (9450 22nd SW)

COMETA OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm open house at Cometa Playschool. (4402 SW Walker)

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: 11 am-3 pm at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center: Games and prizes in a community event presented by the High Point Events Committee, Neighborhood House, and Seattle Housing Authority. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SHOW YOUR LOVE FOR LOCAL: Pre-Valentine pop-up shopping with local vendors at Resting Waters, 1-4 pm. (9205 35th SW)

WINE AND CHOCOLATES AT VISCON CELLARS: With Valentine’s Day coming up, check out the pairings of Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wine and Intrigue Chocolate truffles:

The Viscon tasting room is open 2-7 pm for you to try and buy – more info here. (5910 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: This month’s featured film at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center is “Bringing It Home,” the story of the first house built from hemp in the U.S. Doors open 6:30, screening at 7, discussion afterward. (6400 Sylvan Way)

MOON WALK: Join West Seattle naturalist Stewart Wechsler for his Gibbous Moon Walk with the Stars, Owls, and Others, 7 pm at Lincoln Park. Contact him to RSVP – here’s how. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

THREE BANDS: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, $5 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)