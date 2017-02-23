POSITIVE PARENTING: Expert in West Seattle next Tuesday

Parenting is sometimes joyful, sometimes frustrating … and some expert advice can help with the latter. Next Tuesday (February 28th), in collaboration with West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, Parent Map is presenting Dr. Laura Kastner in West Seattle, explaining how to “Tame the Tears: Parenting Positively.” She’s speaking at 7 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge. Dr. Kastner is author of “Getting to Calm: The Early Years,” and is a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the UW. Organizers explain:

Dr. Kastner will draw on her experience to offer parents much-needed tools for success in their parenting journey. Parents will learn tips to help encourage positive behavior, manage those dreaded tantrums and teach emotional intelligence. Walk away with the tools to better manage emotions and strengthen the bond between child and parent.

Discounted advance tickets are available online now.