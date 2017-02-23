West Seattle, Washington

POSITIVE PARENTING: Expert in West Seattle next Tuesday

February 23, 2017 9:21 am
Parenting is sometimes joyful, sometimes frustrating … and some expert advice can help with the latter. Next Tuesday (February 28th), in collaboration with West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, Parent Map is presenting Dr. Laura Kastner in West Seattle, explaining how to “Tame the Tears: Parenting Positively.” She’s speaking at 7 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge. Dr. Kastner is author of “Getting to Calm: The Early Years,” and is a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the UW. Organizers explain:

Dr. Kastner will draw on her experience to offer parents much-needed tools for success in their parenting journey. Parents will learn tips to help encourage positive behavior, manage those dreaded tantrums and teach emotional intelligence. Walk away with the tools to better manage emotions and strengthen the bond between child and parent.

Discounted advance tickets are available online now.

  • Jen Mooney February 23, 2017 (10:20 am)
    this is great, thank you for posting!

  • Beth February 23, 2017 (12:09 pm)
    Thank you Co-op Preschools for bringing this to our neighborhood! I am not a Co-op member but am now looking into it for fall  if this is the type of event and information that you support.  Excited!

  • Jennifer February 23, 2017 (1:10 pm)
    That’s so exciting to have a well known speaker & author come to West Seattle.  I just enrolled in a toddler class with my 18 month old this year through South Seattle College

    This program has helped me & my husband guide my daughter in positive ways.  We learned how to set reasonable limits too.  Causes lots less frustration in our family life.  I’m bringing some friends to see Dr. Kastner.

    Thank you.

    Jennifer

