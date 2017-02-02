Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick out

3:28 PM: The Port of Seattle has announced that CEO Ted Fick has resigned:

The Port of Seattle Commissioners accepted the resignation of CEO Ted Fick today in public session. The special meeting was called for this specific action.

“We accept the resignation of Ted Fick, and acknowledge his desire to return to the private sector,” said Commission President Tom Albro. “We are currently working through the details of his departure and will defer further comment until those details are resolved.”

Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO. Soike has over 35 years of experience at many levels and lines of business at the Port of Seattle. A public process for a replacement will begin later this year.