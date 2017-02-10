OUTAGES: Electricity in southwest West Seattle; Comcast phone in wider area

Two outages to mention: First, thanks to Bianca for reporting a blown transformer near 35th SW/SW 112th – that’s likely what’s to blame for a 51-home outage toward the south end of 35th SW and part of the Seola Beach area.

Meantime, Comcast phone service is out for a multi-county area, including at least part of King County. We’ve heard from one business – Greentree Animal Hospital – that says you can reach them by e-mail in the meantime, greentreeanimalhospital@gmail.com – if anyone else has alternate contact info, we’d be happy to mention it.