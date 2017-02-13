Options for your West Seattle Monday!



(Townsend’s Warbler, photographed in Fauntleroy Park by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT: Today’s the first day, if you are interested in a school that’s not the one to which your child will be automatically assigned. Here’s the info on the SPS website.

VALENTINE’S DAY EVE AT FLEURT: Though Fleurt (WSB sponsor) is usually closed Mondays, today it’s OPEN, 10 am-6 pm, to help you get ready with flowers and/or gifts for Valentine’s Day. Details here. You can order by phone – 206-937-1103 – or online (fleurtseattle.com) or go to the shop. (4539 California SW)

FREE TAX HELP: That time of year again! 2-7 pm today, free tax help at Delridge Library – full details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

TRIANGLE IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE: Second meeting today for the citizens’ advisory committee tasked with coming up with some “quick wins” to help fix problems on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route. 4:30 pm at Fauntleroy Church. Here’s our report on the first meeting two weeks ago; here are the official WSF notes. (9140 California SW)

ROXHILL PTSA MEETS AT EC HUGHES: 6 pm, Roxhill Elementary‘s PTSA gets a look at the school’s future home, before major renovations start, at EC Hughes Elementary. (7740 34th SW)

HUDDLE FOR CHANGE: Organizers explain that this is “part of the 10 Actions in 100 Days movement – the Second Action is for community members to huddle together and come up with goals and an action plan for the next 100 days (and really, the next 4 years!).” At Proletariat Pizza, 6 pm, though some will show up as early as 5:15 to chat and get to know each other. (9622 16th SW)

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: 7 pm in the cafeteria at Pathfinder K-8 School. Everyone welcome. (1901 SW Genesee)

WESTSIDE ART CLUB: Bring your art project to Parliament Tavern, 8 pm-noon, and work on it with DJ Audrey Horne providing the soundtrack. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

