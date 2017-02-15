West Seattle, Washington

One new landmark for The Junction, and one more halfway there

February 15, 2017 6:57 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
easystreet
(WSB photo: Hamm Building, March 2016)

The Hamm Building – built in 1926, currently anchored by Easy Street Records – was designated a city landmark by a unanimous vote of the Landmarks Preservation Board tonight at City Hall.

cupcake
(WSB photo: Campbell Building, March 2016)

And its across-California neighbor, the Campbell Building – built in two phases a century ago and currently anchored by Cupcake Royale – is halfway on the road there, with the board voting unanimously tonight to approve its landmark nomination. Next step: An April 5th hearing on finalizing landmark status

We were at City Hall for both votes, five months after the Southwest Seattle Historical Society formally proposed landmark status for the buildings; details to be added to this report later tonight, but first, we’re off to another meeting.

5 Replies to "One new landmark for The Junction, and one more halfway there"

  • Maggie February 15, 2017 (7:08 pm)
    Yay! A great win for our neighborhood. I’m all for growth but keeping some of the character is important. 

  • 3Xcharmama February 15, 2017 (7:45 pm)
    That’s fantastic! Is Husky’s next? We can never ever ever lose Husky’s or there just isn’t a West Seattle

  • Clay Eals February 15, 2017 (8:23 pm)
    It is a great day for West Seattle. The Junction now has its first official landmark, and another is on the way. While we still have a landmark designation hearing and decision for the Campbell Building yet to come on April 5, a lot of progress was made today. Our Southwest Seattle Historical Society and its “We Love The Junction” Task Force extend big thanks to everyone who wrote messages and letters, attended hearings, testified and took part in our many Junction landmark-related activities over the past couple of years.It’s a phrase that will never get old — it takes a village!

    Clay Eals, executive director
    Southwest Seattle Historical Society

  • JanS February 15, 2017 (8:42 pm)
    YAY!

