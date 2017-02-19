On the list for your West Seattle Sunday



(1st of three photos by Kersti Muul, offshore @ Lincoln Park – this one’s from Friday)

Happy Sunday! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Shop in the street, 10 am-2 pm, and see what’s fresh. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP MEETING CANCELED: No SDCG meeting today – but you’re invited to the March meeting – watch the SDCG website for info.

GREYHOUNDS! Meet and greet the gentle hounds of Greyhound Pets Inc. 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay in The Admiral District. (2611 California SW)



(This photo and next are by Kersti Muul, from Saturday – river otter and seal)

PLAY GAMES! See the Meeples Games (WSB sponsor) home-page sidebar for details on the groups that meet there today, starting at noon. Or, just go play! (3727 California SW)

BENEFIT CONCERT: Local musicians perform at Admiral UCC to raise money to renovate its pipe organ. Lunch at noon, music at 1 pm, admission by donation. (California SW & SW Hill)

JAMTIME: Old-time, bluegrass music with Jamtime at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

WSB, YEAR 10, AT SOUTHWEST STORIES: 2 pm at High Point Library, your WSB co-publishers are this month’s guests at SouthWest Stories, the speaker series co-presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library. The occasion: This year, WSB turns 10 – we became a commercial, 24/7 news publication in 2007. The format: A conversation with SWSHS executive director Clay Eals, a longtime journalist. As always @ SW Stories (go to the official webpage for the series to see our video invitation and the videos of those who’ve been featured before), no admission charge, and seating is first-come, first-served. (35th SW & SW Raymond)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our calendar.