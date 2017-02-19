West Seattle, Washington

On the list for your West Seattle Sunday

February 19, 2017 7:02 am
(1st of three photos by Kersti Muul, offshore @ Lincoln Park – this one’s from Friday)

Happy Sunday! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Shop in the street, 10 am-2 pm, and see what’s fresh. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP MEETING CANCELED: No SDCG meeting today – but you’re invited to the March meeting – watch the SDCG website for info.

GREYHOUNDS! Meet and greet the gentle hounds of Greyhound Pets Inc. 11 am-1 pm at Mud Bay in The Admiral District. (2611 California SW)


(This photo and next are by Kersti Muul, from Saturday – river otter and seal)

PLAY GAMES! See the Meeples Games (WSB sponsor) home-page sidebar for details on the groups that meet there today, starting at noon. Or, just go play! (3727 California SW)

BENEFIT CONCERT: Local musicians perform at Admiral UCC to raise money to renovate its pipe organ. Lunch at noon, music at 1 pm, admission by donation. (California SW & SW Hill)

JAMTIME: Old-time, bluegrass music with Jamtime at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

WSB, YEAR 10, AT SOUTHWEST STORIES: 2 pm at High Point Library, your WSB co-publishers are this month’s guests at SouthWest Stories, the speaker series co-presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library. The occasion: This year, WSB turns 10 – we became a commercial, 24/7 news publication in 2007. The format: A conversation with SWSHS executive director Clay Eals, a longtime journalist. As always @ SW Stories (go to the official webpage for the series to see our video invitation and the videos of those who’ve been featured before), no admission charge, and seating is first-come, first-served. (35th SW & SW Raymond)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our calendar.

3 Replies to "On the list for your West Seattle Sunday"

  • Kersti Muul February 19, 2017 (7:19 am)
    ooooo THANK you for sharing the photos.

    I hope all the creatures are doing OK out there in the post sewage spill.

    The seal pup has some wounds on its belly that I’m keeping eyes on….

    Our wonderful West Seattle 

    -Kersti

  • Marianne February 19, 2017 (8:10 am)
    Thanks for the photos Kersti.  The little guys are adorable!  I wonder if Seal Sitters should be notified about the seal’s injuries?

    • Kersti Muul February 19, 2017 (9:40 am)
      I thought about that…. but they can’t ‘go get’ the seal, per se. I guess it would have to strand, etc before they would get involved. 

      I can ask though :) it is looking pretty infected

