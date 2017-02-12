NEXT SUNDAY: WSB, year 10, at SouthWest Stories

Advance calendar note for next Sunday – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society has invited us to be featured in the monthly series they co-sponsor with the Seattle Public Library, SouthWest Stories. SWSHS executive director Clay Eals will host a conversation with your WSB co-publishers Tracy Record and Patrick Sand in honor of WSB’s 10th year reporting news 24/7 news for West Seattle. (We started turning toward news with the December 2006 windstorm and then officially became a business in fall 2007.) We’ll see you at the newly upgraded High Point Library (35th SW/SW Raymond), 2 pm on February 19th. As always with SouthWest Stories, admission is free and seating is first-come first-served.