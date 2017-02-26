West Seattle, Washington

New year-round West Seattle drug dropbox

February 26, 2017
You don’t have to wait for Drug Takeback Day any more. King County wants to be sure you know about a new year-round dropoff box for unwanted, unneeded, and/or expired prescription drugs, which are a risk to health and safety if you keep them around. The QFC pharmacy in The Junction (4550 42nd SW) has one as part of the newly announced King County Secure Medicine Return program (more background here). Dropoffs are free, no questions asked; the program is paid for by drug companies. Questions? Here’s a detailed list of what you can and can’t drop off.

  JanS February 26, 2017 (11:40 am)
    great idea…glad to see this. I always seem to miss the two per year already in place…

