(WSB photo from Station 37 tour in February 2016)

One week from tomorrow, it’s Neighbor Day in Seattle – and the long list of events includes your chance to visit and tour two of West Seattle’s fire stations. From 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 11th, you’re welcome to visit Station 29 in Admiral (2139 Ferry SW) and Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (7700 35th SW). The full citywide list of stations open for tours that day is here.