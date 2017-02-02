Make Valentine history in The Junction this Sunday



(West Seattleites Bobby Whittaker and Aurora Bennett, photographed by Leda Costa)

You can get a fun, free Valentine photo – like the one above – this Sunday, courtesy of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. With the Campbell Building’s landmark nomination getting its first hearing before the Landmarks Preservation Board this month, SWSHS’s “We Love The Junction” campaign is using it as a backdrop for photos this Sunday during the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. Here’s the official announcement:

The “We Love The Junction” Task Force of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society has a fun and unique way for you to obtain a free digital valentine with your sweetie and show your love for the Junction at the same time.

It’s called “Be My Junction Valentine.” Here’s how it will work:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, February 5, 2017, the task force will be at West Seattle Farmers Market taking FREE valentine photos at the northeast corner of the Junction in front of the Campbell Building, 4554 California Ave. SW. (main tenant: Cupcake Royale).

You – with a companion, with your family or even by yourself – will be able to pose for a valentine photo while holding a sign with the “We Love The Junction” logo.

The photo will be digitally placed into a heart-shaped template and e-mailed to you in time for you to circulate it – and post it on social media – on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, as your 2017 valentine greeting. The “We Love The Junction” Task Force also will post the photos on Facebook.

The first 25 people to have their “Be My Junction Valentine” photos taken will receive a free Cupcake Royale “Babycakes” cupcake – one cupcake per photo.

Those getting their “Be My Junction Valentine” photos taken also will come away with a flier describing how they can write to the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board about their support for landmark status for the Campbell Building and Hamm Building.

The flier also will include logistical information on showing support by attending the Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, meeting of the landmarks board at City Hall downtown.

The landmarks board’s Feb. 15 meeting starts at 3:30 p.m., but hearings on designation of the Hamm Building (built in 1926) and nomination of the Campbell Building (built in 1911/1920) likely will take place later in the afternoon and early evening. More precise times for the hearings will be known when the agenda is released the week prior to the meeting.