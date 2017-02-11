JUNCTION LANDMARK CAMPAIGN: Valentine photos; February 15th meeting updates

What you see above is a collage of the 70 “Be My Junction Valentine” photos taken by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “We Love the Junction” task force last Sunday in front of the Campbell Building at California/Alaska. As we showed you here on WSB that morning, people turned out despite the rain; final tally for those photos was 149 people and 13 dogs. If you were among them, SWSHS has sent you this link (where anyone can go to see the photos one by one, whether they participated or not). And the SWSHS has this reminder about what’s happening the day after Valentine’s Day:

​Also in the e-mail to the photo subjects was an indication of the timing of the two Junction-related hearings scheduled during the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board meeting on Wednesday, February 15, at City Hall. According to the meeting agenda, the landmark designation hearing for the Hamm Building (main tenant Easy Street Records) will start about 4:10 p.m. and last 45 minutes. The agenda also says the landmark nomination hearing for the Campbell Building (main tenant Cupcake Royale) will start about 4:55 p.m. and last 60 minutes. The task force is encouraging people to attend the hearings. The task force will ask all supporters in the room to stand to show their support for Hamm and Campbell landmarking. Those wishing to speak at either hearing will be limited to one minute each. The task force also asks that people e-mail messages of support to Erin Doherty, city landmarks coordinator, at this address by Sunday, February 12, to allow for the messages to go to board members in time to read them before the hearings. More information on the Junction landmark campaign can be found here.

City Hall is at 400 5th Avenue. The meeting will be in the Boards and Commissions Room on its 2R level, which you can reach via elevator from the main and lower lobbies. And if you’d like to review the nomination documents for the two proposed landmarks – which are full of information and historic photos – the Campbell Building is here, the Hamm building here.