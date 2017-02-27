West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

37℉

AFTERNOON UPDATES: I-5 shutdown + more snow

February 27, 2017 2:38 pm
|      34 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(SCROLL DOWN for latest on I-5 truck wreck and big snow shower)

(WSDOT traffic cam closest to the truck wreck – refresh page for newest view)

2:38 PM: I-5 is still shut down both ways north of the West Seattle Bridge, four hours after a tanker truck went sideways on the southbound side near I-90 (see our earlier coverage here). This is affecting vehicle traffic just about everywhere. But the process of offloading the wrecked tanker’s cargo to another truck is getting going, so we’re launching this afternoon report and will keep you updated here.

2:50 PM: As tweeted by SDOT, here’s the current closure list:

Meantime…

3:43 PM: Complicating things, the snow’s back, after thunder/lightning. There’s an alert for wintry showers until mid-evening. And it’s covering the street FAST.

Definitely heavier than the snow showers we covered just at morning light, 9+ hours ago.

4:18 PM: The snow’s finally easing, here and elsewhere in the city. Meantime, the tanker-truck offloading continues. We’re adding traffic cameras here by request shortly, to help (if that’s even possible) with the pm attempts to get home. But first:

That’s a 4:15 pm look at the Water Taxi line at Pier 50 – thanks to Christian Buhagiar for the photo. Here’s the WT schedule.

4:39 PM: State Patrol says what’s now described as propane (earlier, they said butane) is still being offloaded. And that’s just the prelude to pulling up the truck, and likely some cleanup and other followups after that, so don’t expect I-5 to reopen any time soon.

5:06 PM: To check the cameras on potential alternate routes, see our traffic-info page. Meantime, commenters say the 4:45 pm Water Taxi to West Seattle left at capacity and there’s a big line for 5:15 pm. We’re getting bus reports too. No easy way to get back home today.

Share This

34 Replies to "AFTERNOON UPDATES: I-5 shutdown + more snow"

  • Alissa H February 27, 2017 (3:14 pm)
    Reply

    I saw somewhere that the Water Taxi was also down. Do you know if it will be running for the evening commute?

  • iggy February 27, 2017 (3:44 pm)
    Reply

    Thunder snow just started in Morgan Junction.  Definitely an afternoon to stay off the roads.

    • AJ February 27, 2017 (4:08 pm)
      Reply

      I knew I heard thunder! It’s snowing hard in Sunrise Heights with huge flakes. Earlier, we had “shail” pounding against the windows. 

  • Sukie February 27, 2017 (3:57 pm)
    Reply

    The snow is dumping here in Gatewood and sticking–crazy weather day for sure.

  • The Velvet Bulldog February 27, 2017 (4:00 pm)
    Reply

    Weird hail/snow mixture here. What do you call that? Snail? Shail? We’re gonna need more words for “snow” if this keeps up!

    • AJ February 27, 2017 (4:09 pm)
      Reply

      I’m going with “shail,” but I’m sure one of our resident weather experts will weigh in with the official term. :-)

    • Elisa February 27, 2017 (4:09 pm)
      Reply

      that was mostly graupel – dry white pellets 

    • Kirsten February 27, 2017 (4:22 pm)
      Reply

      Sleet or freezing rain apparently!

  • Petert February 27, 2017 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    Temperature dropped 5 degrees in they many minutes, in the junction at 3:45. Hail conering the road at Calif/Edmunds.

  • ImmaMom February 27, 2017 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    hows admiral way from the bridge up to California? Slippery for cars without all weather tires?

  • Paul Binder February 27, 2017 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    streets are getting slippery, so for those that “Think” they need to drive fast….rethink that.  I was almost rearended 3 times traveling south on California from the License place to the end where you have to turn (WSBHQ corner)…

  • West Seattle Hipster February 27, 2017 (4:13 pm)
    Reply

    Roads are not too slick (yet), my drive from the Junction to Gatewood was uneventful.  However, I did see several AWM’s in large pick up trucks driving fairly aggressively, hope there are not too many accidents.

     

  • Amy Thomson February 27, 2017 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    NB traffic on W. Marginal backed up past Fergusson’s Plumbing.  At least 10 mins. To get through the 5- way intersection!

  • Andy February 27, 2017 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    Been at 3rd and pine waiting for the 120 for 15 minutes and no busses have stopped. Close to 100 people waiting for busses at this stop alone. 

    • Andy February 27, 2017 (4:16 pm)
      Reply

      3rd and pike going southbound. Sorry. 

      • Andy February 27, 2017 (4:31 pm)
        Reply

        A 125 came empty and filled up at this stop with people left over. That was the only bus that has stopped here in 30 minutes. 

      • Sandra February 27, 2017 (4:48 pm)
        Reply

         Andy – Did the 120 ever come?  I’m not excited about standing in the cold for hours waiting for an over crowded bus.

         

        • Andy February 27, 2017 (4:51 pm)
          Reply

          The 27 just came. It’s almost been an hour and no 120. I will take the next bus that comes that will get me close to Westwood. 

          • Andy February 27, 2017 (4:58 pm)

            Another 125 just came. Am on it. No more updates from me. Good luck. 

  • flimflam February 27, 2017 (4:17 pm)
    Reply

    yep, the temp dropped from about 40 to 35 in the time it took me to get from the top of queen anne to ballard and went from rain to driving wet snow in that time also…wild.

  • Alki Resident February 27, 2017 (4:19 pm)
    Reply

    Happy Epic Fail Day everyone

    • Jen February 27, 2017 (4:59 pm)
      Reply

      You are awarded 800 Internet points and 14 gold stars for summing up today in a caption. Well played. 

  • LilWash February 27, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Reply

    Downtown is a mess. No bus to West Seattle has been through in 30 minutes and cars are traveling on third backing it up.

  • squareeyes February 27, 2017 (4:28 pm)
    Reply

    Will make sure to use the restroom before getting in the car today.  Could be in traffic for awhile.  :)

  • leslie February 27, 2017 (4:33 pm)
    Reply

    still no buses at Seneca andb3rd southbound. Only not in service green buses and trolleys. Been 30 minutes. No alerts from metro!

  • WestSeattleCoug February 27, 2017 (4:36 pm)
    Reply

    56 outbound already standing room only with 3 stops to go…just left Virginia.

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (4:51 pm)
      Reply

      I’m not seeing any route-specific alerts from Metro, so I think the blanket warnings about delays from the I-5 closure and then delays from snow are meant to warn that just about everything is off-schedule…

  • Taxi rider February 27, 2017 (5:00 pm)
    Reply

    4:45 sailing of water taxi left passengers at the dock.

  • Michael February 27, 2017 (5:04 pm)
    Reply

    Just heard one of the Water Taxi employees say that the 4:45 to WS went out with 278. Line is already back to the street for the 5:15. 

  • Sw February 27, 2017 (5:08 pm)
    Reply

    Southbound commute through SODO and Westbound over the bridge was a breeze. 

    • WSB February 27, 2017 (5:10 pm)
      Reply

      Did you take 1st or 4th or something else?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann