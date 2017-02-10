HOW TO HELP: West Seattle Cooperative Preschools’ benefit sale set for March 4th

(WSB photo from 2015 sale)

The West Seattle Cooperative Preschools want to let buyers and sellers know that their benefit consignment sale is on again this year, 9 am-1 pm Saturday, March 4th, at the VFW Hall in The Triangle (3601 SW Alaska):

Mark your calendars for the 5th annual West Seattle Co-op kids’ consignment sale. Anyone can consign at our sale, so tell your friends and spread the word. Come consign with us and get 65% of sale price then receive a check in the mail a week later. The Preschool keeps 35%, which we give back to local families in our community through scholarships, making preschool affordable for all families. We partner with WestSide Baby, giving them all donated items after the sale. Come consign or sell with us and make a positive impact in your community. To register, or for more information, go here.

And if you have questions, WSCPkidsale@gmail.com is how to reach the sale organizers.