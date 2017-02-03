West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

37℉

UPDATE: Small fire at house in 3200 block 42nd SW

February 3, 2017 11:28 pm
6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news


(Added: WSB photo)

11:28 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to a house fire in the 3200 block of 42nd SW [map]. Early word is that flames were seen in the basement and that everyone is out OK. More to come.

11:35 PM: Fire is “knocked down,” per scanner. No injuries reported. Our crew should be there soon.

11:40 PM: The fire’s now reported “tapped” and whatever was the source of the fire (“small contents”) has been removed. They’re evaluating to ensure that the fire did not extend to any part of the actual structure.

11:53 PM: Fire’s out and it indeed has been confirmed to have NOT spread to the structure itself. Firefighters are working right now to help clear smoke out of the house so its occupants can go back inside. Many of the units from the initial big response have been dismissed.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Small fire at house in 3200 block 42nd SW"

  • Mike February 3, 2017 (11:30 pm)
    Yikes, glad everyone is out.

  • Elisa February 3, 2017 (11:37 pm)
    I just went on to the blog to see what was going on. Hearing a ton of fire trucks from 44th. Glad to hear everyone is safe

  • JanS February 3, 2017 (11:37 pm)
    am just about 3 blocks north on 42nd, east of Safeway, and yes…lots of turn out..have been hearing them. Hope it’s contained quickly

  • Kim February 3, 2017 (11:37 pm)
    Hope all stay safe. You posted this before I even heard the sirens, and they barely stopped. Thank you for keeping us aware so quickly!

    • WSB February 3, 2017 (11:45 pm)
      We had just walked in from covering the basketball game when the call came across the scanner, and even before we heard the address, we heard the West Seattle unit #’s, so Patrick turned right around and headed out. Sounds like it was “just” some sort of item in the house that burned but did not catch the structure itself on fire. Adding a photo. – TR

  • WS Native February 3, 2017 (11:45 pm)
    We live one block over on 41st.  That was a huge response.  Glad everyone is ok.  Thanks for the quick update WS Blog!

