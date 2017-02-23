West Seattle, Washington

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Another distance milestone

February 23, 2017 3:35 pm
(Tunnel as seen from machine – WSDOT photo taken earlier this month)

Since the last twice-weekly update, the Highway 99 tunneling machine has passed the 8,000-foot mark of its 9,270-foot route. To be specific, as of today, it’s dug 8,132 feet and has 1,138 feet to go – about two more blocks, according to today’s WSDOT update. It’s currently near 6th/Wall and set to emerge at 6th/Thomas.

P.S. If you missed it earlier today, WSDOT has announced the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s next weekend maintenance (etc.) closure will be March 4-5.

1 Reply to "HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Another distance milestone"

  • Question Authority February 23, 2017 (5:05 pm)
    Inquiring minds want to know –  when Bertha breaks out will the roadway start being constructed Southbound as well?   Next – will Bertha be disassembled / what road can support the weight of those parts being hauled away, let alone the crane size requirements pressing down upon utility infrastructure?

