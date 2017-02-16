West Seattle, Washington

HIGHLAND PARK WAY SLIDE: SDOT expects to reopen road by Friday pm commute

February 16, 2017 4:55 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Just in from SDOT: Highland Park Way is expected to reopen “by late afternoon Friday.”

Full update from Norm Mah of SDOT:

Highland Park Way SW will remain closed today and is expected to reopen by late afternoon Friday for the PM commute.

SDOT crews have removed 90% of the material that came down from the hillside on to the roadway, about 2400 tons.

Crews will remove the remaining material tomorrow and will place approximately 50 concrete Ecology blocks (6’ long x 2’ wide x 2’ high) along the western edge of Highland Park Way SW to buttress the hillside.

SDOT thanks the public for its patience while this work is being completed.

The slide happened just before 5 am on Wednesday; no one was hurt, but it caused a 2,008-customer power outage for a few hours.

Meantime, we have photos with a closeup look at the slide zone from pre-cleanup, courtesy of Joe Finelli, Jr.:

6 Replies to "HIGHLAND PARK WAY SLIDE: SDOT expects to reopen road by Friday pm commute"

  • Kay K February 16, 2017 (5:21 pm)
    Great shots Joe.

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (5:24 pm)
      They are, and thanks to the person at HPAC/HPIC (I can’t tell quite who it was from the e-mail) for forwarding them and including his permission to republish. I was drafting a story to showcase them and say “still waiting for word on the road’s status” when the power outage hit, and then we got the road update … luckily I already had downloaded the photos.

  • KJ February 16, 2017 (5:22 pm)
    We have sure noticed that our street is much quieter here near High Point. There’s much less through-traffic here when that road is closed. 

  • flimflam February 16, 2017 (5:24 pm)
    ooh. those trees are leaning…hope this doesn’t get worse.

  • Tasha February 16, 2017 (5:32 pm)
    I got a transit alert email saying the 131 will continue to be rerouted off Highland Park Way until the 28th. Any idea why? 

    • WSB February 16, 2017 (5:40 pm)
      Tasha – I had asked Metro about that before the road-reopening time frame was announced. They weren’t sure why that end date was put on the advisory, but when the road reopens, the 131 will be back on its regular route, I have been assured. – TR

