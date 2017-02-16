HIGHLAND PARK WAY SLIDE: SDOT expects to reopen road by Friday pm commute

Just in from SDOT: Highland Park Way is expected to reopen “by late afternoon Friday.”

Full update from Norm Mah of SDOT:

Highland Park Way SW will remain closed today and is expected to reopen by late afternoon Friday for the PM commute.

SDOT crews have removed 90% of the material that came down from the hillside on to the roadway, about 2400 tons.

Crews will remove the remaining material tomorrow and will place approximately 50 concrete Ecology blocks (6’ long x 2’ wide x 2’ high) along the western edge of Highland Park Way SW to buttress the hillside.

SDOT thanks the public for its patience while this work is being completed.