HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: West Seattle men win @ Chief Sealth

It’s on to the postseason for the West Seattle High School and Chief Sealth International High School men’s varsity basketball teams after their regular-season-ending clash at CSIHS on Friday night. While Sealth kept it close much of the way, WSHS went home with the win, 57-45. The Wildcats’ top scorer was #22, senior Yusuf Mohamed, with 13 points:

Senior Nate Pryor was next with 12 points; two Wildcats had 9, sophomore Abdullahi Mohamed and #24, junior Simon Harris:

Leading Sealth scorers were senior Evan Moe (#24 in top photo) and #22, junior Elijah Jackson, both with 10:

Junior Peyton Dickerson followed with 9 for the Seahawks, who trailed by 4 at halftime, 30-26. Both teams will find out later this weekend who they’ll face in postseason games early nextweek.