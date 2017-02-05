HAPPENING NOW: Smile and say ‘Be My Junction Valentine’

Look for these friendly volunteers – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “We Love The Junction” Task Force – at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (California/Alaska) until 2 pm, to get your free Junction Valentine photo. Currently, the rain is light, the expected snow is still hours away. And the pic is quick – photography courtesy of someone whose work you’ve seen here on WSB, Leda Costa:

Your photo will be sent to you in a digital Valentine “frame” in time for the holiday of hearts. It’s also a friendly reminder, as noted in the announcement last week, that the Campbell Building – the photo backdrop – has its landmark-nomination hearing the day after Valentine’s Day, same Landmark Preservation Board meeting when there’ll be a vote on landmark status for the Hamm Building across the street.