HAPPENING NOW: Fire-station tours for Neighbor Day

February 11, 2017 11:29 am
 Neighborhoods | Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news

Until 1 pm, you’re invited to a centerpiece of Neighbor Day – touring a local fire station. In West Seattle, two stations are open for tours, recently renovated Station 29 in Admiral (2139 Ferry SW) and relatively new Station 37 in Sunrise Heights (35th SW/SW Holden). As our photo (taken a few minutes ago at Station 37) shows, all ages are welcome – it’s your annual chance to meet local firefighters outside times of emergency! (Other Neighbor Day events are in today’s West Seattle Saturday highlights list.)

