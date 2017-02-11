West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

47℉

NEIGHBOR DAY: Connect with your neighbors @ West Seattle Office Junction

February 11, 2017 12:38 pm
(WSB photos)

Not only is West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) a place to cowork – it’s also a place to connect with your neighbors, especially today! Until 2 pm, in honor of Neighbor Day, several local groups/organizations have reps there to answer your questions – including West Seattle Time Bank, Plant for the Planet – Washington State, Urban Homestead Foundation, Terraganics Living, Seattle Farm School, West Seattle Bee Garden, West Seattle Food Bank, The Community General Store, and Backyard Barter.


(Office Junction co-proprietors Stefan and Christine)


(Kids’ activity table)

Stop in (6040 California SW), have a cup of coffee, and find out how to get more connected within the West Seattle community.

