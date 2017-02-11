NEIGHBOR DAY: Connect with your neighbors @ West Seattle Office Junction



Not only is West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) a place to cowork – it’s also a place to connect with your neighbors, especially today! Until 2 pm, in honor of Neighbor Day, several local groups/organizations have reps there to answer your questions – including West Seattle Time Bank, Plant for the Planet – Washington State, Urban Homestead Foundation, Terraganics Living, Seattle Farm School, West Seattle Bee Garden, West Seattle Food Bank, The Community General Store, and Backyard Barter.



Stop in (6040 California SW), have a cup of coffee, and find out how to get more connected within the West Seattle community.