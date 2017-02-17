West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

GRATITUDE: West Seattle Girl Scout’s library project draws big donation

February 17, 2017 12:52 pm
1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

We’ve shared updates before from local Girl Scout Alina Guyon, who is working on a Gold Award project to build a library for refugees in Uganda. West Seattleites have donated more than 1,000 books, and now she’s sharing words of gratitude for another big donation:

Thank you Alki Lumber!

When you heard that I was building a library for refugees in Uganda, you generously offered to help. The library project not only involves sending books by container, but I’m also building an actual library. Alki Lumber donated all kinds of paint and materials to help complete the structure. Thank you for being such a generous business and key part of our West Seattle Community.

There are currently more refugees in the world than any time since World War II. While we can’t easily affect our nation’s immigration policies, this is a small way our community can make a difference to people forcibly displaced from their homes. I am so amazed by the outpouring of support from West Seattle.

1 Reply to "GRATITUDE: West Seattle Girl Scout's library project draws big donation"

  • Maggie February 17, 2017 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    I love that the top line in bold is GRATITUDE. Kudos for your vision and success on such a great project, and kudos to WSB for continuing to publish and highlight the good things happening in our own backyard.

