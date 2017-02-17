West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

44℉

GRATITUDE: West Seattle Food Bank says thanks to Origins, Gold Leaf

February 17, 2017 2:50 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news


(WSB photo: Alondro from Origins, Judi from WS Food Bank, Nate from Gold Leaf, Andrew from Origins)

More community giving! $2,300 for the West Seattle Food Bank Backpack Program – which ensures that local students in need don’t go hungry when school’s not in session – from Origins Enterprises (whose recreational-cannabis shop is in The Junction at 4800 40th SW and is a WSB sponsor) and Gold Leaf Gardens, from a holiday-season drive in partnership with the community. You can help the Backpack Program too; here’s how.

Share This

1 Reply to "GRATITUDE: West Seattle Food Bank says thanks to Origins, Gold Leaf"

  • mok February 17, 2017 (11:04 pm)
    Reply

    That’s awesome, good job guys! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann