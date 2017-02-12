FOR VALENTINE’S DAY: Flowers and more at Fleurt

Fleurt, the West Seattle Junction’s flower and gift shop, has rejoined the WSB sponsor team for Valentine season 2017, and wants you to know:

*Extended hours Monday (10 am-6 pm) and Tuesday (8 am until 6 or 7)

*Pickups available today through Tuesday

*Fleurt delivers in West Seattle and throughout the metro area – same-day delivery available

*Order online, fleurtseattle.com

*Call direct for orders, 206-937-1103

*Follow Fleurt on Instagram for a special Valentine’s Day giveaway

*”Flowers are Fleurt’s specialty – but don’t forget, we are a gift shop filled with goodies. Some of our favorites are jewelry, perfume, candles, lotions, scarves, plants and terrariums.”

*Also doing a pop-up shop at Cupcake Royale in West Seattle and pop-up shops in Anthropologie Downtown and Anthro University Village, Tuesday 2/14 11 am to 5 pm. Many regular customers have placed pre-orders for convenient pickup downtown and the University village location.