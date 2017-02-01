FOLLOWUP: ‘Your Voice, Your Choice’ now open for your street/park project suggestions

Last Thursday, we reported on the city’s new process for deciding how to spend what used to be known as the Neighborhood Park and Street Fund – a four-step plan under the banner of “Your Voice, Your Choice.”

When we talked with Jenny Frankl from the Department of Neighborhoods last week, the start of phase 1 – “idea collection” – was days away. And now it’s open: Go here to suggest a “capital project” for park and/or street land that would cost up to $90,000. As Frankl summarizes it:

Your Voice, Your Choice: Parks & Streets is an opportunity for community members to directly decide how to spend $2,000,000 of the City’s budget on small-scale physical improvement projects in Seattle’s parks & streets (i.e. crosswalks, medians, flashing beacons, sidewalk repair, curb ramps, park benches, trail improvements etc.). Each project must be under $90K.

Idea collection continues through February. Then:

In March, project development teams in each district will evaluate ideas received based on need/impact/feasibility and choose ten projects to advance to a community-wide vote in June. If you are interested in being on a project development team for your district, please sign up here.

If you have questions, come to tonight’s Southwest District Council meeting, where DoN’s Kerry Wade is scheduled to talk about this (6:30 pm, Senior Center/Sisson Building, 4217 SW Oregon).