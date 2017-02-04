FOLLOWUP: The Nook opening next week in Admiral

Back in October, we brought you first word of the plan for The NOOK at 2206 California SW in The Admiral District. Today, proprietors Jimmy and Johnny send word they’re planning to open on Tuesday (February 7th). Now that they’re almost open, here’s how they’re describing what The NOOK will be:

We are a 21-and-over lounge with beer/wine/spirits; local brews, old World wines, classic and contemporary cocktails, and an open bar for pretty much anything, really!

Guests can come in and have anything from a shot n’ a can of Olympia to a classic Old Fashioned or a nice glass of local and old World wine. The NOOK is all about having a good time with great drinks of whatever your preference while enjoying a cozy, neighborhood atmosphere.

We are shooting to open this Tuesday. Our hours will start out at 4 pm-10 pm Tuesdays-Thursdays and Sundays, 4 pm-12 am Friday & Saturdays; closed Mondays.

We will have bar snacks but primarily our focus is on cold beverages and good times, so come thirsty!