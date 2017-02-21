West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: Stuck-truck sinkhole blamed on stormwater-pipe break

February 21, 2017 9:16 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | Westwood


(WSB photos: Above, this afternoon; below, Monday afternoon)

Seattle Public Utilities was back today at the 24th SW/SW Kenyon intersection where a Waste Management truck got stuck (as first reported here Monday afternoon, thanks to a reader tip, and updated until the truck was taken away three-plus hours later).

SPU spokesperson Marieke Rake tells WSB that they found a damaged stormwater pipe beneath the street, and that’s what they believe caused the sinkhole (their term, “void”). She added that an SPU maintenance team is cleaning the downstream pipe to remove debris,” and within a few days they’ll “have an estimated pipe-repair timeframe.”

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Stuck-truck sinkhole blamed on stormwater-pipe break"

  • newnative February 22, 2017 (8:49 am)
    Interesting no comments in response to your follow up story.  You used the term “sinkhole” from the very start of this incident and people made the whole thing about potholes.  Now that you have reported the source of the sinkhole, there are crickets.  

    Pipelines, faulty sewer systems and dirty water being flushed through our neighborhoods is an alarming issue.  

    Thanks for following up.  

