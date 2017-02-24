West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Pipe repairs start Sunday at stuck-truck sinkhole

February 24, 2017 7:19 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | Westwood


(WSB photo from Monday afternoon)

Another followup on the 24th SW/SW Kenyon sinkhole that got a Waste Management truck stuck for a while back on Monday afternoon: More about the cause, and the repairs, from Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Rachel Ramey:

SPU located a damaged 15-inch drainage pipe under the street that was clogged with debris and tree roots. Crew members cleaned the downstream pipe to remove debris. Repair crews will be onsite Sunday 7:30 am to 8 pm and Monday 7:30-5 pm for repairs. SPU expects to complete pipe repairs and a temporary patch on the roadway by mid-week, next week. SDOT permanent street repair will follow.

We had already reported Tuesday that a stormwater pipe was to blame, but this adds information about the size and scope of that problem.

  • K February 25, 2017 (9:59 am)
    They just turned our water off. With out any notice. This is illegal.. 

