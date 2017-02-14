FOLLOWUP: Here’s the plan for adding to Metro late-night bus service

Last October, we reported on a survey asking your opinion on proposed additions to late-night Metro bus service in Seattle. Today, the plan was officially announced, and the West Seattle components are the same ones in the draft plan from last fall:

*Additional late-night service at about 2 a.m. on Route 120 serving Delridge, White Center and Burien *Hourly all-night service on the RapidRide C, D, and E Lines, which currently operate all night but with less than hourly frequencies

The full list of additions to late-night bus service in Seattle would cost about $730,000, with two-thirds coming from the city via the voter-approved Transportation Benefit District. If the County Council gives its final approval, the changes would take effect in September.