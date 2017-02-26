FOLLOWUP: Falafel Salam confirms it’s moving into Yummy Teriyaki space in West Seattle Junction



(WSB photo)

If you look forward to Falafel Salam‘s weekly visits to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, you will be thrilled to hear they’re opening a full-time restaurant in The Junction. Falafel Salam’s chef/owner Shimi Kahn has confirmed what emerged in the comment section after we reported Friday on the impending closure of Yummy Teriyaki (4746 California SW). We had noted in the Friday story that YT told us a “Mediterranean/Greek” restaurant would be taking the space; we couldn’t find anything in permit/license files, but commenter Forgotmyname said, “The new joint going in is the Falafel Salam folks who have a truck at the farmers’ market.” We e-mailed Falafel Salam to seek confirmation, and this morning, Kahn replied:

Yes, it is true. We will be moving into the Yummy Teriyaki space and starting renovation shortly. The menu will include all the same awesome sandwiches and rice bowls we’ve been dishing out at the W.S Sunday Market as well as a few amazing additions such as Shakshuka (Brunch?!), Lamb Poutine and new Middle Eastern spreads, all ready to grab and go. All the food will be made in the same from-scratch using organic and local ingredients manner that we’ve done over the years.

Falafel Salam not only visits West Seattle weekly, its roots are here, as we were reminded while checking our archives – four years ago, we published Kahn’s call for suggestions of West Seattle spots to bring the then-new truck. FS has been a WS Farmers’ Market fixture since the market moved into the street two years ago.