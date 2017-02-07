FOLLOWUP: Debut day for West Seattle Food Bank’s new ‘shopping’-type distribution model

It’s a big day at West Seattle Food Bank headquarters in High Point – the first day its clients are using the brand-new “shopping” model of distribution. We told you about it back in December; thanks to community generosity, everything’s installed, and the new system is up and running, almost tripling the distribution hours each week. We just visited for a quick tour. And indeed, just like a grocery store, the food available for distribution is now set out on shelves, in bins, and in coolers, so clients can go aisle to aisle to “shop” rather than just line up and pick up.

The signs over each section have color-coding to correspond to how many of each type of food item is available to a client, depending on how many people in her/his household.

The donations making this possible come not only from individual community members but also from local businesses – for example, Metropolitan Market (WSB sponsor) donated shopping carts:

And West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) joined forces with WSFB for a big food purchase at what WSFB executive director Fran Yeatts says was an excellent discount. What’s in stock comes from a variety of sources – what they buy and what’s donated through a variety of programs including gleaned produce and federally provided “emergency food” items.

New distribution hours are 9 am-1 pm Tuesdays, noon-7 pm Wednesdays, 9 am-2 pm Thursdays, 10 am-2 pm Fridays. The Baby/Child Corner hours are still 4-7 pm Wednesdays and 10 am-1 pm Thursdays. Speaking of kids – they’re still accepting donations of these popular non-food items available to families:

Other ways you can help the West Seattle Food Bank: Monetary donations are the most helpful, because they have extra purchasing power beyond even what the general public can get at discount stores; and your volunteering time is priceless – some shifts are still unfilled, and right now they’re also leaning heavily on volunteers to help explain the new system to clients.