3:12 PM: In case you saw/heard the big response for a potential house fire in the 8400 block of 20th SW (thanks to Alan for the tip), most of the units were canceled quickly, but we’re on the way to see what we can find out.

3:21 PM: At the scene, firefighters tell us this was a small kitchen fire. No major damage, nobody hurt, and the remaining crews are working on clearing out the smoke right now.