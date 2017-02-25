West Seattle, Washington

25 Saturday

VIDEO: 3rd fire in 5 years at ‘derelict’ South Delridge house

February 25, 2017 1:40 am
6 COMMENTS
 Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news


(WSB photo added 1:59 am)

1:40 AM: A big response is arriving at a house fire reported in the 9000 block of 16th SW [map]. The first crew on scene reports flames, according to a report radioed to dispatchers. More to come.

1:46 AM: Firefighters are working “defensively” on this – fighting it from the outside.

1:54 AM: They’re calling for two more engines. We’re waiting for our crew to verify the address on the SFD log, which also had a fire call in May 2015; there’s a redevelopment proposal for the site.

2:03 AM: We’ve verified the address. And our files also have a 2012 fire call at the same house, which is shown on Google Maps, in a photo dated a few months ago, as mostly boarded up. There’s also a history of complaints about the property’s condition.

2:22 AM: SFD’s investigator is on the way to start the work of determining how the fire started. Our crew says firefighters still aren’t sure if anyone was inside the house, which is officially listed in property records as a triplex (with a foreclosure last year), when this started.

2:50 AM: Firefighters confirm they used what’s known as their “derelict building” procedures with this. Also, residents were evacuated on both sides of the house, because of the risk the fire might spread, but that risk is now past and some are being allowed back in.

3:17 AM: We’ve added more photos, and video. Some of the SFD units have been dismissed but others will be on scene for some time.

6 Replies to "VIDEO: 3rd fire in 5 years at 'derelict' South Delridge house"

  • Markus Dupree February 25, 2017 (2:02 am)
    Reply

    I got a report from a friend who lives at 13th and Trenton that he heard a small explosion just before the fire.

    • WSB February 25, 2017 (2:12 am)
      Reply

      The SFD investigator (Marshal 5) is on the way, as is the public-information officer.

  • Jojo February 25, 2017 (2:23 am)
    Reply

    Did everyone in the neighboring houses make it out OK? The flames were shooting up really high. They should’ve bulldozed this house after the 1st fire, this has been a hazard waiting to happen.

    • WSB February 25, 2017 (2:27 am)
      Reply

      Our crew says firefighters verified that everybody in the neighboring buildings was safe.

      • Jojo February 25, 2017 (2:36 am)
        Reply

        Thank GOD everyone is OK! There are so many children that live in the houses and apartments adjacent to this abandoned property. Curious to why city of Seattle has let this twice before burned house, and known drug flop house remain standing. Will you be doing a follow up investigation? The notice to develop has been up for sometime, but did not happen fast enough to prevent this 3rd fire. I don’t think this public hazard would have been allowed to remain standing in other WS neighborhoods.

        • WSB February 25, 2017 (2:41 am)
          Reply

          Yes, we’ll be checking on that with SDCI among others. Actually, regarding other neighborhoods, you’d be surprised, unfortunately. There is a house right across from Lincoln Park, for example, that had a fire sometime back and is partly tarped and boarded up and has had complaints of people camping in/outside it.

