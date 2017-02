4:10 PM: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route of Washington State Ferries is back to reduced capacity again because of a boat breakdown. M/V Sealth is having steering troubles and is out of service for repairs TFN. Updates and schedule alerts are here; you can monitor boat status via Vessel Watch here.

4:50 PM: Via e-mail, WSF says there’s now a two-hour wait at Fauntleroy.