FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy dock closed because of mechanical problem

(WSF dock cam – refresh page for newest view)

As if regional transportation could not get more snarled – the Fauntleroy ferry dock is out of service until further notice “due to (a) mechanical issue with (the) transfer span connecting boat to land,” per Washington State Ferries, which adds:

Terminal maintenance crews are assessing the situation, and initial estimated time of repair is a minimum of two hours. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Service between Southworth and Vashon will continue. For travel to and from Vashon, the Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Southworth/Vashon routes are advised as alternatives at this time.

We’re headed down the hill to the dock for a closer look.