FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD: West Seattle Transportation Coalition update Thursday

February 19, 2017 10:56 am
The concept of transforming Fauntleroy Way SW into a “boulevard” through The Triangle (between 35th and Alaska) has been kicking around for many years. But now there’s money in the city budget and construction could start before year’s end, as announced last fall. We’ve shown general concepts many times … the renderings above and below are the newest ones SDOT has made public, from the “60% design” phase:

(Cross-section from city project page)

So what about the details, such as how access will change for businesses and side-road users, for example? This Thursday is your chance to hear firsthand, and to ask questions, as an SDOT rep from the project will be featured at the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s monthly meeting. “WSTC has been expressing concerns (about the plan) since 2013 – within West Seattle, and with successive (project) teams, SDOT management, the mayor, and City Council,” says WSTC co-chair Martin Westerman. “Concerns include, but are not limited to, issues around project design and cost, and coordination between successive (project) teams and SDOT-Move Seattle, Seattle City Light, Sound Transit, and West Seattle stakeholders.” The meeting starts at 6:30 pm Thursday (February 23rd) at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW). Westerman also notes, “All are welcome — from community associations, interest groups, businesses, and members of the public.”

  • 22blades February 19, 2017 (11:17 am)
    I ride in this configuration a lot in Tokyo. It works pretty well provided they keep up the markings. Most places, they use differently stain colored concrete or asphalt. They have to go on a info campaign to remind pedestrians to not walk & text or talk every so often.  I have a small bell on my bike & I use it “politely” by resting my finger on the bell itself to produce a quaint “Dink”. They get it… The physical barrier between cars and bikes is also a huge psychological barrier. Approaching busy intersection can be just a bit tricky but shouldn’t be a problem in WS.

  • KM February 19, 2017 (11:21 am)
    Really love this design.

  • 22blades February 19, 2017 (11:21 am)
    One caveat… The plastic yellow ADA guidance tiles will KILL you when wet. I found out the “hard” way. :-(

  • Space Dust February 19, 2017 (11:40 am)
    How long will it take to look like Harbor Ave, Over grown and full of weeds.  The City plants it  and…

  • Scarlett February 19, 2017 (11:48 am)
     Sort of nice idea to make the homely area look a bit less seedy.  However, it is insanely ridiculous to do this before  they know where the sound Transit station is going to be.

     It would be completely consistent of the City to rebuild and beautify this area and then have it torn up again, when Sound Transit 3 starts.  Yet another poorly conceived idea to require a project be done twice and to pay for it twice and to subject the businesses and the residents to two construction projects instead of one. 

    How many times have you seen the city repave an area to have another city agency tear up a section of a new smooth street and mar the finish?  

    An alternative would be to keep 2 traffic lanes both ways, because we need it and to remove the concrete/asphalt parking strips on both sides that no one uses and to widen the street in general.  

    I am an avid bike rider and I have no intention of riding on the New Fauntleroy.  There is no destination going east except a high bridge where there is no bike travel allowed.  Where on earth do the folks at the City think we are going on this newly beautified street?

     I avoid Fauntleroy complete and stick to Alaska  to get out West Seattle via Avalon.  The last place I want to be is on Fauntleroy sucking up vehicle emissions and noise.  Avalon needs better bike lanes. 

     

  • bolo February 19, 2017 (12:16 pm)
    I too am an avid bike commuter both within and into/out of West Seattle and also see no real utility in a bike trail through this section.

    If SDOT wants to get the most bang for its buck in promoting bicycling, it should maintain its roads better and take care of all the potholes, broken asphalt, crevasses, craters, etc. that currently impede safe cycling on its streets.

    In other words, repurpose the money earmarked for grande beautification projects and use it for—- maintenance of our currently crumbling infrastructure.

  • Triangle resident February 19, 2017 (12:28 pm)
    I love this!   Finally an entrance to west seattle that has the pedestrian in mind as well as cars and bikes.  We can’t  keep putting off funded plans because sound transit MIGHT be in the vicinity, lost opportunities.  Besides the rail should be in a tunnel, not some football field length elevated noisy unsightly behemoth.   This design will benefit the businesses way more than hurt them and we will be able to admire our gateway instead of telling guests “oh it gets better in a few more blocks”.  Step up and support this long overdue safety improvements!!!

