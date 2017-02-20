West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

45℉

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD: New business/resident association forms to elevate concerns, sets March 1st meeting

February 20, 2017 1:10 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | Triangle | West Seattle news

2016_nov_fauntleroy60_planview
(SDOT’s 60% design – click for larger view)

Over the weekend, we mentioned the West Seattle Transportation Coalition‘s plan for a briefing/discussion this Thursday about the Fauntleroy Boulevard project, and much discussion ensued. Today, news of another meeting: The newly formed Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association has just invited nearby businesses and residents to its first community meeting, 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 1st, in the Rudy’s Barbershop/Realfine Coffee building (4480 Fauntleroy Way). See the flyer here as a PDF, or embedded below:

The Fauntleroy Boulevard plan has been under discussion for almost a decade, but had no funding until the mayor added it to the Move Seattle levy in May 2015.

Share This

9 Replies to "FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD: New business/resident association forms to elevate concerns, sets March 1st meeting"

  • NW February 20, 2017 (1:25 pm)
    Reply

    Bravo that a “new” business to West Seattle is finally stepping up and he ting people together to bring feedback to the city! When was it that there was actually a semi organized group in “the triangle” had meetings and reached to people in the neighborhood? 

  • PSPS February 20, 2017 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    It looks like the “Fauntleroy Way Neighborhood and Business Association” didn’t get the memo.  Nobody in Seattle is supposed to drive cars anymore.

    By the way, is it really true that the head of SDOT has none of the professional credentials usually associated with such a position?

  • KT February 20, 2017 (1:36 pm)
    Reply

    …”lack of concern for the significant impact to commuter traffic during the year long planned construction phase”.   Who here believes SDOT can complete this in a year given their track record?   This is the main road into and out of West Seattle.   This project will cripple West Seattle.   A prime example of too many levy $$$ going to vanity projects rather than maintaining the roadways we have, that in many instances are in deplorable condition and ignored or given temp repairs which do not last.

  • cjboffoli February 20, 2017 (1:59 pm)
    Reply

    “Undue emphasis on improving the pedestrian experience on an arterial street.”

    That takes the cake as one the most ridiculously myopic concerns I’ve ever seen.  Yes, let’s continue to make it clear to people who are not in cars that they are unwelcome in this area, that they are anomalies, that if they’re doing business in this neighborhood it is a prerequisite that they are kept inside two tons of steel and glass as much as possible, and if they have the temerity to get out of a car they should be constantly reminded that they are playing a game of Frogger with their own lives.  
    • K February 20, 2017 (3:07 pm)
      Reply

      +100

  • Scarlett February 20, 2017 (2:22 pm)
    Reply

    Yes  let’s make sure we can strangle traffic down to a slow drip leaving west Seattle  for the sake of bike lanes I will always avoid over those on Alaska.  

  • Just February 20, 2017 (3:00 pm)
    Reply

    So for everyone complaining- should we just leave Fauntleroy to waste? The road is busted and not pedestrian friendly. The lanes will still be two in each direction so I’m not seeing how this is going to strangle traffic, has anyone actually looked at the plans or is outrage over anything just the new status quo?

    I hope the businesses and locals can meet with the city and figure out a plan that’s the least impactful local business and residents. 

  • dhg February 20, 2017 (3:32 pm)
    Reply

    City of Seattle:  You’re putting the cart before the horse.

    The City has it all backwards.  You don’t get more people to ride the bus by making traffic snarls.  You get more people to ride the bus by  improving the bus experience.

    Likewise, you don’t mess up the roads, and traffic, with your idyllic trees, bike lanes, pedestrian concourse, until you’ve found a way to lighten the traffic  (i.e. mass transit that works well for at least 20 hrs of the day).

  • Harriet Husbands February 20, 2017 (4:20 pm)
    Reply

    The bus experience is much better because I don’t have to deal with parking in downtown.  The biking experience is dangerous.  This road is an improvement.  5 businesses are negatively affected really?  Think about foot traffic from the nearby neighborhoods and new apartments coming up.  

    Those who want to drive their cars, move to Tacoma.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann