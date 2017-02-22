West Seattle, Washington

EARTHQUAKES: 4.2 in Hood Canal area felt by some here; later, a 4.8 off Vancouver Island

February 22, 2017 9:33 pm
9:33 PM: Just got a text from someone in the Alki area saying they felt an earthquake that hit about half an hour ago in the Hood Canal area. Preliminary info indicates it was magnitude 4.2, which is stronger than the mild earthquakes which otherwise aren’t so uncommon in the region. The epicenter is described as west of Belfair. (The US Geological Survey map puts it under Hood Canal.) Will add anything more we find out.

10:26 PM: No damage reported, according to authorities near the epicenter:

10:33 PM: Much further away, but still in our region, another quake tonight – 4.8 magnitude, off northwest Vancouver Island (here’s the USGS page). And we’re reminded that the 16th anniversary of the 6.8 Nisqually quake is next week. So we’re going to take a moment to remind you again of your Emergency Communication Hubs – memorize the nearest one, so you know where to go in case of something big:

  • Neighbor February 22, 2017 (9:56 pm)
    I’m in Tahuya tonight and it felt strong! Enough to rattle dishes and everything loose. The dog snored right through it. 

  • Alki Resident February 22, 2017 (10:04 pm)
    My friends live in Grapeview. It was hard felt there but people in Bainbridge, Bremerton and as far as Tumwater felt it. Not liking this.

