DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Internment-camp survivor speaks at SSC

February 15, 2017 12:49 pm
This morning, internment-camp survivor and military veteran Atsushi Kiuchi spoke at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), as part of the school’s annual Day of Remembrance event. Next Sunday, February 19th, marks 75 years since President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which sent 120,000 people to internment camps. Kiuchi is 87 years old and was in a camp from age 12 through 15. But he had many other memories to share today:

You can also reflect on this chapter of U.S. history through an exhibit in the campus library, “Fred T. Korematsu and the Pursuit of Justice.” Photos, documents, and quotes comprise the exhibit, telling the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient’s “story of challenging the WWII exclusion and confinement order,” as described in the SSC announcement. It will be on display through March 3rd. The exhibit was created by Seattle University for the launch of its Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality, which filed an amicus brief in our state’s challenge to the Trump Administration’s immigration ban.

P.S. The next Words, Writers, West Seattle presentation by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Barnes & Noble/Westwood will also spotlight Mr. Korematsu, as Lorraine Bannai speaks at B&N 5-7 pm March 3rd about her book “Enduring Conviction: Fred Korematsu and His Quest for Justice.”

3 Replies to "DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Internment-camp survivor speaks at SSC"

  • My Dad February 15, 2017 (1:14 pm)
    My Father was  sent to Minidoka, he was 26 at the time and he told us his family lost their Floral Shop while interned but luckily not their family home, a neighbor kept it safe for them.

    My dad never got over it he was very resentful…wish he  hadn’t been but I guess if you haven’t lived thru what the Japanese American’s did you’d never know what it was like….

  • Kittyno February 15, 2017 (1:44 pm)
    A shameful period in history.  So many Japanese American civilians lost their legal property during internment.  He had every right to be resentful, but that must have been hell to grow up with.   

  • enviromaven February 15, 2017 (3:02 pm)
    I know so many hard working, resilient, amazing Japanese American families who were impacted by this. Resentment is an understandable part of this shameful legacy.  Are we learning from history?

