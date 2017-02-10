CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Stolen car found with more loot; car prowl on video; bail set after SWAT arrest; more

We start tonight’s West Seattle Crime Watch update with two reader reports:

STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND, WITH MORE LOOT: The photo above is from Jennifer, whose stolen car – reported here earlier this week – was found, with others’ stolen property:

My car was recovered by the SPD on the 1200 block of SW Holden and filled with stolen property including 2 bikes on bike rack … It was operating as mobile drug unit, car filled with drugs and needles, 3 people arrested, cell phones in car, and interior completely trashed, Thule rocket box and roof rack missing … hopefully bikes and other stolen property can get reunited with the owner.

CAR PROWL IN HIGHLAND PARK: We don’t have other details but WS says a neighbor’s vehicle was rifled through on Tuesday night and shared this security camera video:

Recognize anyone? Let police know.

Now, two followups:

SOUTH DELRIDGE SWAT CASE: Bail was set Thursday at $100,000 for the 31-year-old Burien man arrested after the SWAT standoff on Wednesday. Probable-cause documents reveal he also had two warrants out for his arrest in unrelated cases. They also say police first were called to the house around noon after the suspect allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend as she tried to get away from him. One of the warrants for his arrest is in connection with a case on which he is awaiting trial; it was issued last September when he failed to appear for arraignment on charges of possessing stolen mail and other stolen property. Those charges trace back to an arrest in Burien last May. The suspect is due back in court Monday.

RECKLESS-DRIVING SUSPECT BACK IN JAIL: The 24-year-old man arrested in The Junction last weekend was booked into jail again last night, and was out again this morning. The arrest was on suspicion of driving with a suspended license; no complaint was filed but Municipal Court records show charges were filed in connection with last week’s arrest, so we’re naming the suspect, Casey Carlstedt, whose overnight jail stay was his 10th booking into King County Jail since last April. The charges filed against him and linked to last weekend’s incident: Disobeying a traffic-control device, “no valid operating license with valid ID,” and driving without insurance. We’ll continue watching the case.

