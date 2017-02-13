COUNTDOWN: 3 months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Days like this one – bright, almost warm – bring out the annual question: When is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day? Just happens to be exactly three months away – May 13, 2017 (the second Saturday of May, as usual). This will be the 10th year that we’ve coordinated and presented WSCGSD, dating back to 2008; its creators at a community-connecting nonprofit called Megawatt launched it in 2005 and also ran it in 2006 and 2007. Registration will open in early April, as always, and we’ll announce that date when finalized. If you have a question in the meantime, we’ve just started monitoring our special mailbox – garagesale@westseattleblog.com – thanks!