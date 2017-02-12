CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s ‘Archer Addy’ wins another championship

Congratulations to Addison “Archer Addy” Nachtrieb for another achievement in her already-illustrious career! The announcement and photos are from her family and support team:

Addison Nachtrieb, 13-year-old West Seattle student, stood on the podium yesterday as the 2017 World Archery Festival “Vegas Shoot” CHAMPION, 12-15 year division, containing 95 archers. The Vegas Shoot is the largest archery event in the world attracting 3,500 of the top archers around the world.

Addy’s score after two days of shooting, 579/600 34/60X, puts her within the top 13 indoor archery women of all ages, including adults, in the world! In Addy’s own words: “I was just having fun.” A testament not only to Addy, who shot a perfect 300/300 19X in her second day of competition, and her mental perseverance – as this is a mind-control game – but the coaching staff who support her.

Addy was awarded a $1,000 USD scholarship and her target was placed on the coveted Hoyt Archery perfect 300 score wall!!! Asked her favorite moment by her father just after shooting, she commented, “Dad, I think the best was when I made a girl smile, not my score. She shot two 8’s and a 9. She was tearing up walking back to the line. I did that once. I told her it doesn’t matter, there are lots of arrows to shoot, not even here, this is just where you are practicing. She told her Mom and her mom told my mom that I made her smile in her tears. That was the best time in my shooting today.”

Addison Nachtrieb is coached by Rob Cook at Next Step Archery and the Nock Point. Addy is also a three-time NFAA National Champion, holds an NFAA National record, was the 2015 Washington State Junior Archer of the Year and has a book on Amazon, “Archer Addy.” You can follow her experiences on Facebook and on Instagram as “Archer Addy.”