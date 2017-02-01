West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! More West Seattle HS athletes sign for college

February 1, 2017 9:00 am
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Today is the official “signing day” for athletes to commit to colleges, but since school’s out, West Seattle High School had its celebration a day early, on Tuesday afternoon. Cake and all!

Below, from left, the signers were Tommy Irwin, who’ll be playing soccer at Pacific Lutheran University; Izzy Turk, playing basketball at Point Loma Nazarene University; Kate Veenhuizen, soccer at Seattle Pacific University; Jordyn Matthews, soccer at Bellevue College:

Proud parents, grandparents, and other supporters looked on. One WSHS athlete who couldn’t be there had already had his own signing event last November anyway – Nate Pryor, for Seattle University basketball.

