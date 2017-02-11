CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League honors Keffrey Fazio as Coach of the Year; players announced for all-league teams



(WSB photo: Coach of the Year Keffrey Fazio, Metro League 1st Team’s Nate Pryor)

Between the Friday night Metro League championship games in the Chief Sealth IHS gym, all-league honors were presented. Above, from West Seattle High School boys’ basketball, Keffrey Fazio is the league’s Coach of the Year, and Nate Pryor was chosen for the all-league first team again.

Also announced, the all-league girls’ teams, with Sealth’s Labrea Denson and WSHS’s Jasmine Gayles on the 2nd team, and WSHS’s Grace Sarver and Sealth’s Sydney Thomas on the 3rd team.

(We haven’t found the full list online yet but will add when we do.)